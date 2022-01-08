Saturday Headlines: Beat Georgia Edition

Good morning, BBN!

The Kentucky Wildcats are back at it in the SEC after a loss in Baton Rouge against the LSU Tigers on Tuesday night. Sahvir Wheeler suffered an injury to his neck that night thanks to a hard pick set by Efton Reid.

TyTy Washington will most likely be the man at the point guard position. Washington did an admirable job running the show until his time was cut short due to some wicked leg cramps in the second half.

This could be good for the Cats and for Washington. There may be times during the season or even in the tournament when Washington may have to captain the team. This will be great experience for him and his teammates can get used to his pacing compared to Wheeler’s.

Georgia is the perfect team to experiment against. They’re 5-9 on the season and Tom Crean may well be on his way out of Athens. Washington should be able to handle the situation and the rest of the team should have a nice bounceback performance.

Tweet of the Day

My two cents on Shaedon Sharpe: Kentucky shouldn't even think about playing him for a month. Just let him get in shape, get acclimated and see what you think he could actually add.



Rushing him is a horrible idea. But so is sitting him in March if he can help at all. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 7, 2022

Headlines

Calipari shares his thoughts on hard screens | Cats Pause- John Calipari likened football and basketball in the sense that blindside hits aren’t allowed in football, a game in which players wear pads, but allowed in basketball.

Where do the Cats fall in the inaugural ON3 rankings | KSR- NIL rankings, that is. Skyy Clark ranks for the 2022 class and TyTy Washington leads the way for the current team.

Volleyball Cats get a transfer | UK Athletics- Lane Jenkins is transferring from Loyla- Chicago and she will be eligible immediately. She is a Kentucky native and attended Fayette County High School.

John Calipari updates the status of Shaedon Sharpe | SDS- Calipari was kind of trying to play both sides with Sharpe as he said the plan wasn’t for the star guard to play but also said he may have to play him at some point. My guess: he plays in February.

Tyler Baron sticking with Vols | Rocky Top Talk- The defensive lineman put his name in the transfer portal and the thought was that Kentucky was his lead destination. He withdrew his name and looks to be set in Knoxville. Stoops and staff will need to hit the portal once again.

De’Andre Square was a man’s man in the Citrus Bowl | Vaught’s Views- Another year of this guy would be huge for the defense.

Big 12 with three number one seeds | CBS- A big number for the Big 12.

Julius Randle regrets dissing Knicks fans | ESPN- Knicks fans have been hard on Julius Randle as he has struggled some this season. He gave them a thumbs down when they cheered for him in a victory over the Celtics on Thursday night.

Ja Morant an All Star snub? | USA Today- This would be ridiculous as Morant is arguably the best point guard in the Association.

Would an Alabama NFL team beat a Georgia NFL team? | Sporting News- This is a fun little exercise.

Novak Djokavic saga in Australia becomes weirder | SI.com- This is becoming an international incident.

