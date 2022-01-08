Kentucky vs. Georgia game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Georgia Bulldogs at 6:00 pm ET at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it online with WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or a free trial of fuboTV.
It was a disappointing night in Baton Rouge as the depleted Cats lost to the Tigers in a wild ending.
Losing Sahvir Wheeler to start the game hurt this team a lot, but then losing TyTy for most of the second half really did this team in.
All things considered, the Cats fought hard and gave themselves a chance to win, which is all you can ask for in a hostile road environment.
Now, UK takes on Georgia who is currently on a three-game losing streak and 5-9 overall on the season. It looks like Wheeler is out, but Washington is likely to be back, so Kentucky should be able to bounce back with a win at home.
Get hyped for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads:
- Kentucky vs. Georgia preview, viewing info and predictions
- Calipari gives Friday update on Wheeler and Sharpe
- NCAA updates COVID-19 guidelines for winter sports
- First look of Shaedon Sharpe at UK basketball practice
- Malik Monk turning into a major contributor for Los Angeles Lakers
- Risers and fallers following Kentucky’s loss to LSU
- Kentucky basketball recruiting in the 2022 class: What to know
- John Calipari and Wildcats recap LSU
- Scott Padgett calls the 31-point comeback win at LSU “the birth of the Comeback Cats
- Box score and MVP from tough road loss at LSU
Loading comments...