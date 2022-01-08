Kentucky vs. Georgia game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Georgia Bulldogs at 6:00 pm ET at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it online with WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or a free trial of fuboTV.

It was a disappointing night in Baton Rouge as the depleted Cats lost to the Tigers in a wild ending.

Losing Sahvir Wheeler to start the game hurt this team a lot, but then losing TyTy for most of the second half really did this team in.

All things considered, the Cats fought hard and gave themselves a chance to win, which is all you can ask for in a hostile road environment.

Now, UK takes on Georgia who is currently on a three-game losing streak and 5-9 overall on the season. It looks like Wheeler is out, but Washington is likely to be back, so Kentucky should be able to bounce back with a win at home.

