Barion Brown wants to be the next Wan’Dale Robinson

Wan’Dale Robinson was a superstar for the Kentucky Wildcats this season. He was a big-play threat that the offensive unit has been missing for some time, especially in the receiver room.

After announcing his intentions to enter the NFL Draft earlier this week, it might not be long at all before another big-play receiver makes it to campus.

That player is UK signee Barion Brown.

Currently at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Brown has been turning heads throughout the week in the practices leading up to Saturday’s game. Whether it be with his electric speed or athletic catches, he has shown he has the tools to be an impact player immediately for the Cats next season.

Strong throw out of structure from 5-star Penn State signee Drew Allar. Kentucky signee Barion Brown comes down with it over Davison Igbinosun https://t.co/DjrcpFL1UG pic.twitter.com/tcGnJVmze3 — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) January 4, 2022

#Kentucky WR Barion Brown is one of the more exciting pass catchers here at @AABonNBC pic.twitter.com/0YyZTVETJt — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) January 5, 2022

Georgia QB signee Gunner Stockton hits Kentucky signee Barion Brown down the middle https://t.co/DjrcpFL1UG pic.twitter.com/33z2CbOWNH — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) January 4, 2022

Alongside putting defenders on skates, Brown also took the time to sit down with On3’s Jeremy Johnson. Here is what he had to say:

“I’m very excited because I know if they have a playmaker, they’re going to get their playmaker the ball anyway and in any fashion,” Brown said. “That’s a plus for me… I think I’m going to give them an instant game-changer coming in and making plays. I want to give the crowd another Wan’Dale. I’m just replacing that. That’s all I’m doing.”

Brown is widely viewed to be one of the top players in the country, even to a point hat On3 has him as the 24th-ranked player in the class of 2022.

Replacing a player like Wan’Dale is never easy, but it is obvious that Brown has the talent to do just that.