Yusuf Corker enters NFL Draft

The Kentucky Wildcats are losing one of their best defensive backs, as safety Yusuf Corker announced that he will be entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

Corker now joins Wan’Dale Robinson, Josh Paschal, and Marquan McCall in entering the upcoming draft.

Through his three years as a starter and four-year career, Corker has been one of the most consistent players on the Kentucky defense. In his 43 career games, Corker recorded 241 total tackles (6.5 for loss), 14 passes defended, three interceptions, two sacks, a forced fumble, and scored one touchdown his sophomore season.

As a starter, he averaged 77 tackles a season and never finished lower than second on the team in tackles. This season, he earned All-SEC Honorable Mention honors from PFF.

Corker finished his career being directly involved with the game winning interception by DeAndre Square against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. It was Corker that got to Spencer Petras, and his pressure forced the errant pass that was intercepted by Square.

Battled through adversity and pain to make the game-clinching play #ForTheteam @d_square10 pic.twitter.com/YLEXnxigH5 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) January 6, 2022

The Cats will be losing a good one in Corker, but it is now his time to chase his NFL dreams. As of right now, Corker is projected to be a mid-to-late round pick in the draft.