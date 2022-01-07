Positive buzz on Kentucky getting Jordan Wright and Dare Rosenthal back

Since the end of the 2021 college football season, we have learned the NFL Draft decisions of several Kentucky Wildcats, but we still await some other decisions.

Nick Roush of Kentucky Sports Radio broke down the remaining decisions and predicted what he believes their decision will ultimately be.

One key piece that the Wildcats’ defense could use in 2022 is Jordan Wright. If he could have stayed healthy in 2021, he would have likely played his way into a solid spot for the NFL Draft.

However, Wright was forced to miss about 4.5 games with an ankle injury that kept him from reaching his full potential this season. He could have a breakout 2022 season if he returns, which could propel him into being selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. It appears he’ll go undrafted if he comes out this year.

Dare Rosenthal was a key part of the offensive line in 2021, and you saw how much they missed him in the Citrus Bowl. Iowa was able to get a ton of pressure on Will Levis, and a lot of that was coming from Rosenthal’s side.

The Cats do have 5-star lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin coming in at his position this season, but it would be a lot to ask of the true freshman. The ideal scenario would be for Goodwin to be the backup to Rosenthal before transitioning into a starting role in the future.

Roush noted that Rosenthal missing the Citrus Bowl had him worried that he was on his way out, but he has since had his mind changed and is now predicting that Rosenthal will be back for another season.

Getting Wright back for another season would be massive for the defensive side of the ball and having Rosenthal would help ensure that the Big Blue Wall remains one of the best offensive lines in the country.

