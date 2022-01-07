 clock menu more-arrow no yes
UK signee Nik Hall added to All-American Bowl; Barion Brown impressing

A pair of soon-to-be Wildcats are making noise.

By Aaron Gershon
Photo: nikolashall6 via Twitter

Another soon-to-be Kentucky Wildcat has been added to the All-American Bowl, while another is impressing in preparation for the game.

Three-star offensive tackle Nik Hall has been added to the roster, per a post from his father on Twitter as a replacement for players who are unable to make the trip to San Antonio, Texas, for the Adidas hosted bowl.

Hall is a native of Austin, Texas, who Vince Marrow was able to recruit to Lexington as the Wildcats seek to make noise finding talent in the Lone Star state. He is a 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive tackle who also held offers from Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and West Virginia among others.

Meanwhile, four-star wide receiver signee Barion Brown is already making noise as he’s been named among the top performers at All-American Bowl practice, per a report from 247 Sports.

The highly recruited Nashville native has a chance to make an immediate impact in 2022 for the Wildcats, with Wan’Dale Robinson on his way to the NFL Draft.

“Barion Brown, as high as a five-star with certain people, extremely explosive. Hopefully he comes in and helps us right away,” Mark Stoops said on national signing day. “You’ve got a guy like Barion, who’s the complete package that we needed.”

