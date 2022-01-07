UK signee Nik Hall added to All-American Bowl; Barion Brown impressing

Another soon-to-be Kentucky Wildcat has been added to the All-American Bowl, while another is impressing in preparation for the game.

Three-star offensive tackle Nik Hall has been added to the roster, per a post from his father on Twitter as a replacement for players who are unable to make the trip to San Antonio, Texas, for the Adidas hosted bowl.

NIK IS PLAYING IN THE Adidas ALL AMERICAN GAME ON NBC AT NOON ON SATURDAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #BBN pic.twitter.com/6BtB1oC4wN — Antonio Hall (@coachhall330) January 6, 2022

Hall is a native of Austin, Texas, who Vince Marrow was able to recruit to Lexington as the Wildcats seek to make noise finding talent in the Lone Star state. He is a 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive tackle who also held offers from Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and West Virginia among others.

Meanwhile, four-star wide receiver signee Barion Brown is already making noise as he’s been named among the top performers at All-American Bowl practice, per a report from 247 Sports.

The highly recruited Nashville native has a chance to make an immediate impact in 2022 for the Wildcats, with Wan’Dale Robinson on his way to the NFL Draft.

“Barion Brown, as high as a five-star with certain people, extremely explosive. Hopefully he comes in and helps us right away,” Mark Stoops said on national signing day. “You’ve got a guy like Barion, who’s the complete package that we needed.”