Friday Headlines: UK Women Beat No. 15 Georgia Edition

For those of Big Blue Nation that follow the Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball team, Thursday night was a special treat at Memorial Coliseum.

No. 21 Kentucky played host to No. 15 Georgia in Lexington for a popular SEC showdown. The Wildcats secured the “upset” at home by a score of 84-76, moving their regular season record to 8-3.

Kentucky’s star guard Rhyne Howard scored a game high 30 points on 12-20 shooting. She was joined by double-figure scorers Dre’una Edwards (17) and Jada Walker (15).

The Wildcats open conference play with a statement win and should rise quite a bit in the Associated Press Top 25. They improved to 8-1 at home en route to putting together their second consecutive win.

Kentucky travels to Columbia on Sunday for a matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks before returning home to host Mississippi State next Thursday. Their remaining games for the month will be at Tennessee, home vs. Florida and Ole Miss then at Vanderbilt and LSU.

Tweet of the Day

Meanwhile, in a universe not too far from our own, here are the current NFL standings if every single one-score game had the opposite result. pic.twitter.com/C3D5G0cbWt — Bryan Knowles (@BryKno) January 5, 2022

This is a crazy graphic to think about.

