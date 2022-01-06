Colin Goodfellow enters transfer portal

After a solid season punting for the Kentucky Wildcats this season, Colin Goodfellow has decided to finish his collegiate career elsewhere. The Rivals transfer portal account and Justin Rowland of Cats Illustrated reported the news.

A fifth-year senior out of Cleveland (OH), Goodfellow played exceptionally well this season, as he took over the job after Wilson Berry suffered an injury in fall camp.

On 45 punts he averaged 46.3 yards. He also boasted a 2.86 TB% and had one punt downed inside the 20-yard line.

For Kentucky, the team will now look to hand the reins over to Wilson Berry for the punting duties. After being brought in on scholarship last season, if it wasn't for his injury Berry was shaping up to be the starter since he arrived on campus. Add in the addition of Jackson Smith in this season's class, and the team now has several options for both the punter and kicking positions.

Best of luck to Colin in the next step of his career!