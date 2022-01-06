First look of Shaedon Sharpe at UK basketball practice

It’s not everyday you get to sign a No. 1 overall recruit.

Not only did Kentucky do that with Shaedon Sharpe when he signed as the top player in the 2022 class, he’s already on campus after reclassifying and enrolling for the 2021-22 winter semester in Lexington.

Now, we’ve got our first look at Sharpe at a Kentucky basketball practice.

Sharpe will be eligible to play in games starting next week when the second semester fully begins, though we’re probably a month, if not longer away from him being ready for the college game in the eyes of John Calipari.

Even if Sharpe does get caught up to speed, there’s still a very real chance he essentially gets a redshirt season, allowing him to be fully prepared to be the go-to guy for Kentucky during the 2022-23 season while contending to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Also, Sharpe posted a brief message to the Big Blue Nation that you can see below.

A Sea of Blue comes packed with the latest Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis and other fun stuff for our readers, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!