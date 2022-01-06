 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News CITRUS BOWL CHAMPS!!!

Filed under:

Kentucky lands former Iowa QB Deuce Hogan, per report

New, 6 comments

Kentucky adds more depth to the QB room.

By Jason Marcum
Illinois v Iowa Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

The Kentucky Wildcats have found a new quarterback, and it comes from the team they just defeated in the Citrus Bowl.

According to KSR’s Nick Roush, Iowa Hawkeyes backup QB Deuce Hogan will transfer to Kentucky as a walk-on. Hogan entered the transfer portal in December after head coach Kirk Ferentz made some unflattering remarks at Hogan’s expense, which you can read more about here.

Originally a class of 2020 recruit, Hogan came to Iowa as a 4-star QB recruit via ESPN and Rivals. Both recruiting sites also had him listed as a top-20 pro-style QB prospect. He redshirted his first year and didn’t play at all this past season.

It says something about how far Kentucky has come as a program is a former 4-star recruit just two classes ago is willing to be a walk-on, though I’m sure he’ll get some decent NIL money and possibly a scholarship over the summer if one is left open heading into fall camp.

Also, thank goodness Kentucky didn’t let Ferentz have the satisfaction of a Citrus Bowl win if he’s willing to throw players under the bus like that, even if it is in a joking manner (though this doesn’t come as a surprise based on recent issues the program has faced).

Here are some brief practice highlights of Hogan in action via Hawkeye Nation.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com.

In This Stream

Kentucky football recruiting in the 2022 class: What to know

View all 107 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...