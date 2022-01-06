Kentucky lands former Iowa QB Deuce Hogan, per report

The Kentucky Wildcats have found a new quarterback, and it comes from the team they just defeated in the Citrus Bowl.

According to KSR’s Nick Roush, Iowa Hawkeyes backup QB Deuce Hogan will transfer to Kentucky as a walk-on. Hogan entered the transfer portal in December after head coach Kirk Ferentz made some unflattering remarks at Hogan’s expense, which you can read more about here.

Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla both had the flu this week.



Kirk Ferentz (joking) on the starter if they were out: “If it was Deuce, with all due respect to Duece, I might’ve stayed in Iowa City." — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) November 27, 2021

Originally a class of 2020 recruit, Hogan came to Iowa as a 4-star QB recruit via ESPN and Rivals. Both recruiting sites also had him listed as a top-20 pro-style QB prospect. He redshirted his first year and didn’t play at all this past season.

It says something about how far Kentucky has come as a program is a former 4-star recruit just two classes ago is willing to be a walk-on, though I’m sure he’ll get some decent NIL money and possibly a scholarship over the summer if one is left open heading into fall camp.

Also, thank goodness Kentucky didn’t let Ferentz have the satisfaction of a Citrus Bowl win if he’s willing to throw players under the bus like that, even if it is in a joking manner (though this doesn’t come as a surprise based on recent issues the program has faced).

Here are some brief practice highlights of Hogan in action via Hawkeye Nation.

