Cedrick Dort enters transfer portal

Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Cedrick Dort has entered the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz.

Dort, originally a class of 2017 recruit, has been a starter off and on over the last few years. He actually started 12 games in 2019 and did not allow a touchdown pass.

However, Dort’s playing time decreased dramatically over the last two seasons. He played in just 10 games with one start in 2020, then appeared in just nine games this season while making 19 tackles.

After how much Kentucky’s secondary struggled at times this season, it’s no secret that this is an area Mark Stoops could overhaul this offseason, especially at cornerback.

Dort is still eligible for the free COVID season, so that will be his final year of eligibility wherever he lands for the 2022 season.

