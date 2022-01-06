Former Kentucky recruit Tyler Baron enters transfer portal

The Kentucky Wildcats are losing several key defensive linemen, so look for them to hit the transfer portal for help there.

It just so happens that a former Kentucky recruit is now in the transfer portal in the form of Tennessee Volunteers defensive end/linebacker Tyler Baron, according to Matt Zenitz.

Baron, a former class of 2020 recruit, signed with Tennessee after a close battle with Kentucky, so you have to figure Mark Stoops and co. will be jumping back into this recruitment. He was a top-150 recruit who originally played at Knoxville Catholic High School (TN).

In nine games as a true freshman in 2020, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Baron had 21 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. This past season, he recorded 30 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks in 12 games.

Look for Kentucky to show interest, though Baron is likely going to be pursued by a lot of high-major programs, as he’s now one of the best defensive players in the portal.

Tennessee defensive lineman Tyler Baron has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned.



Former four-star recruit who had 30 tackles and four sacks this year.https://t.co/St4ensmRGU — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 6, 2022

