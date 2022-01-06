Kentucky vs. Georgia preview, viewing info and predictions

The Kentucky Wildcats will be back in action in a few short days, as the conference schedule is now in full swing.

After a tough loss to the hands of LSU on Tuesday night, the Wildcats will look to get back on track as the Georgia Bulldogs come to town.

The biggest news leading up to the game is going to be the availability of Sahvir Wheeler. After taking a hard hit in Tuesday night's game, John Calipari announced on his radio show Monday night that Wheeler is day-to-day with a neck injury.

Although his status sounds promising for a return to the court fairly soon, Calipari admitted he’s preparing to be without his star point guard vs. the Bulldogs.

If Wheeler is unable to go against his former team, expect Davion Mintz to take his place in the starting lineup. TyTy Washington was also injured (cramping) in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night, but all signs point to the talented freshman being able to go against the Dawgs.

Kentucky is going to need to regroup as the loss to the Tigers ended up being a slog on the offensive end of the court. Now, obviously, the circumstances were a bit different as they lost their starting point guard four minutes into the game, but the pace is what really weighed down this team in the final stretch on Tuesday night.

Expect the Cats to come out ready to run the floor as they have shown continually they thrive in transition.

The other key to success on the offensive end is Oscar. Kentucky’s run early in the second half was the best the offensive looked all night, and a lot of it had to deal with how Tshiebwe demanded the defense’s attention on the block. The success in the four-game blowout stretch had a lot to do with the dribble-drive spacing, and Oscar being a force down-low only helps that.

Defensively, this team has all the tools to be great. The chemistry is building on that end of the floor, and once they shore up a little more on the perimeter, their defense becomes a true compliment to how they want to play on offense.

Georgia comes into Saturday’s matchup at 5-9.

Tom Crean’s squad has struggled through the early part of the season, but they do have a big win as they defeated Memphis on their home court. They’re also coming off a narrow 71-69 home loss to Texas A&M, who currently has one of the best records of any SEC team at 12-2.

To this point, the Bulldogs are averaging 70.6 points per game on 44% shooting and 31% from three.

Leading the way offensively for the Dawgs is redshirt senior big man Braelen Bridges (No. 23). He is currently averaging 12.8 points per game while shooting 65% from the field. He is also averaging 5.9 rebounds per game.

Bridges also gets help from Kario Oquendo (12.2 ppg), Jailyn Ingram (10.7 ppg), and Aaron Cook (10.2 ppg). Cook is also averaging 6.8 assists per game.

For Kentucky, this game should as a get-right game. Similar to the North Carolina game after the loss to Notre Dame, this is the opportunity to come out and flex their muscles to the country.

Expect Georgia to put up a fight early especially if Wheeler is unable to go, but in the long run, Kentucky’s talent level should help it get a much-needed win.

Location: Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY

Time & Date: 6:00 pm EST on Jan. 8th

TV Channel: SEC Network

Online Stream: SEC Network or WatchESPN

Replay: SEC Network (check local listings) or WatchESPN

Listen: UK Sports Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt on the call.

Tickets

Rosters: UK I UGA

Stats To Know: UK I UGA

Team Sheets: UK I UGA

Odds: KenPom gives the Cats a 98% chance of winning, while ESPN’s matchup predictor gives them a 97.8% chance of coming away victorious. Barttorvik projects Kentucky to be a 22-point favorite. Check back Friday evening for official odds from DraftKings.

Predictions: Barttorvik projects an 88-66 win for Kentucky, while KenPom is going with an 86-63 win for the Wildcats!