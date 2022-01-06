 clock menu more-arrow no yes
DeAndre Square says his NFL Draft decision is coming soon

Getting Square back for one more season would be massive for the Kentucky defense.

By Adam Haste
Vrbo Citrus Bowl - Iowa v Kentucky Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

We are hearing from more players every day about their decisions to either return for another season or enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Wednesday, DeAndre Square said that he has not yet reached a conclusion on what he plans to do, but we should be getting a decision soon.

“I’m putting a lot of thought into it. Stay tuned. A decision should be coming soon.”

Square has been one of the best defenders for Kentucky throughout his career as he has racked up 245 total tackles (20 for loss), 5.5 sacks, 4 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions in his 47 games.

As for the 2021 season, Square put up the best numbers of his career as he finished with 81 total tackles (9.5 for loss), 3 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception to seal the Citrus Bowl victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

If Square ultimately decides to return for one final season, Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats will be getting a veteran leader back on the defensive side of the ball, and we should expect him to be one of our best defensive players.

