Thursday Headlines: Skyy Clark Returns Edition

It looks like Skyy Clark is ready to return.

Following an ACL injury last year, Clark, a Kentucky signee in the 2022 recruiting class, will be back on the floor tonight and John Calipari will be in attendance.

Kentucky signee Skyy Clark will return to game action tomorrow night, his father tells KSR.



John Calipari will be in attendance for his first game back.



The five-star guard suffered a torn ACL this summer. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 6, 2022

Clark’s Montverde Academy (FL) takes on Sunrise Christian (KS) in the La Porte Invitational on ESPNU at 5 p.m. ET.

Clark is rated as the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 3 combo guard in the 2022 On3 Consensus.

Clark’s journey through his ACL injury and rehab has been well-documented, so it’s exciting to see him get on the floor and it will be a chance for a lot of fans to see him in action with the game being on ESPNU.

Here’s a recent clip of Clark in action.

6’3 PG Skyy Clark at Montverde Academy (Kentucky commit) is making his return to the court January 13th vs Camden. Maybe sooner. I pulled up to watch him work work Iren Rainey in Orland!!!



And we all can agree that he is the best PG in the class of 2021,2022 and 2023 right? pic.twitter.com/telHn1pB5Q — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) December 28, 2021

Tweet of the Day

Go do big things, Wan’Dale. BBN is behind you.

Headlines

Wan’Dale Robinson headed to the draft - KSR

A great one-season career in Lexington.

It’s time to move on from LSU - Herald Leader

Time to put it in the back and go forward.

Shaedon Sharpe goes through first workouts - Cats Pause

We’ll see how Sharpe is used in the next few weeks.

TyTy, Oscar projected as draft picks in new mock draft - Bleacher Report

TyTy in the first, Oscar in the second.

Antonio Brown says Bucs tried to force him to play through injury - ESPN

AB tells his side of the story.

It may be a while before Zion comes back - Yahoo

The Zion saga continues.

Coach K got into it with a Georgia Tech player - CBS

Well, who’s surprised?