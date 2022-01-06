 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News CITRUS BOWL CHAMPS!!!

Filed under:

Thursday Headlines: Skyy Clark Returns Edition

New, 14 comments

The Kentucky signee is ready to get back on the floor after an injury last year

By Zac Oakes
@skyyclark

It looks like Skyy Clark is ready to return.

Following an ACL injury last year, Clark, a Kentucky signee in the 2022 recruiting class, will be back on the floor tonight and John Calipari will be in attendance.

Clark’s Montverde Academy (FL) takes on Sunrise Christian (KS) in the La Porte Invitational on ESPNU at 5 p.m. ET.

Clark is rated as the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 3 combo guard in the 2022 On3 Consensus.

Clark’s journey through his ACL injury and rehab has been well-documented, so it’s exciting to see him get on the floor and it will be a chance for a lot of fans to see him in action with the game being on ESPNU.

Here’s a recent clip of Clark in action.

Tweet of the Day

Go do big things, Wan’Dale. BBN is behind you.

Headlines

Wan’Dale Robinson headed to the draft - KSR

A great one-season career in Lexington.

It’s time to move on from LSU - Herald Leader

Time to put it in the back and go forward.

Shaedon Sharpe goes through first workouts - Cats Pause

We’ll see how Sharpe is used in the next few weeks.

TyTy, Oscar projected as draft picks in new mock draft - Bleacher Report

TyTy in the first, Oscar in the second.

Antonio Brown says Bucs tried to force him to play through injury - ESPN

AB tells his side of the story.

It may be a while before Zion comes back - Yahoo

The Zion saga continues.

Coach K got into it with a Georgia Tech player - CBS

Well, who’s surprised?

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...