Malik Monk turning into a major contributor for Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a three-game winning streak, and it’s partially because of shooting guard Malik Monk. The former Kentucky Wildcats guard signed with the Lakers this offseason and didn’t really find his role within their star-studded roster.

However, following Anthony Davis’ injury, one which will sideline him for several more weeks, the Lakers needed someone to step up. Monk has done just that, and it may save the Lakers season. They’re now 20-19, but they were 17-19 prior to Monk’s dominant stretch.

Monk is averaging 20.7 points per game over his last 6.

Since coming off the league’s health and safety protocols, Monk has been on fire, totaling 20 or more points in 4 of his last 6. It’s not just that Monk is scoring at will, but almost equally as important is that he’s doing it efficiently.

Monk has topped 55% from the field and 45% from deep over his last 6. On top of that, he’s committing just 1.2 turnovers per game. It’s been an ultra-efficient stint for the 23-year-old guard. Monk is just barely off his career-high in a season.

A former lottery pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Monk has spent the bulk of his career with the Charlotte Hornets.

He started to find a rhythm in Charlotte but managed to find value in joining the Lakers. Having signed for just $1.8 million, he may very well be earning a huge payday with his recent play.

The Lakers just defeated the Kings by 8 with Monk dropping 6 triples through the net. He’ll get to again put his elite shooting on display this Friday at Crypto.com Arena as the Lakers face Atlanta.

