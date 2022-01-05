Marquan McCall entering NFL Draft

Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Marquan McCall is officially off to the NFL Draft, he announced on Instagram.

“After deep consideration, my family and I have decided for my advancement to enter the NFL Draft. I love all of you, and the University of Kentucky will always be my second home.”

McCall had the option to return for the 2022 season using the free COVID-19 year, but he’s ready to begin his professional career. Prior to his injury suffered vs. Florida, McCall was playing at an all-conference level and was starting to get hyped up as a potential Day 2 draft pick.

It was pretty much a foregone conclusion that McCall was gone after he accepted an invite to the Shrine Bowl. Any college player who participates in the postseason college all-star games forfeits any remaining college eligibility, so Kentucky knew well in advance of today that they’d be replacing their stud nose tackle.

Best of luck to McCall as he looks to begin what hopes to be a long and productive NFL career!

