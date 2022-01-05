John Calipari and Wildcats recap LSU

The Kentucky Wildcats hit one heck of a speed bump Tuesday in Baton Rouge, as they lost multiple players to injury and fell 65-60 to LSU.

Sahvir Wheeler was knocked out of the game just four minutes after going down following a hard screen, and TyTy Washington missed much of the second half with what looked like cramps.

Kentucky is now 1-1 in SEC play with a home game vs. Georgia on deck Saturday.

After the game, head coach John Calipari and select players met with the media. Here is a recap of what they had to say via UK Athletics.

