John Calipari gives update on Sahvir Wheeler and Shaedon Sharpe

Tuesday’s loss to LSU was a tough pill to swallow, especially after Sahvir Wheeler left the game early on and never returned.

With just over 16 minutes to go in the first half, the Kentucky Wildcats point guard ran into a screen while applying pressure in the frontcourt. Wheeler then hit the floor hard and was down for sometime before getting to his feet. He was then helped to the locker room by the training staff, and did not return to the game.

About midway through the second half, the worst-case scenario came to fruition for the Cats when TyTy Washington limped back into the tunnel after a tough layup didn't drop. He was then helped over to the bench, and taken back to the locker room before ultimately trying to give it a go for his team. Unfortunately he was nowhere near 100%, and checked out for the remainder of the game. The issue was believed to just be cramps.

Today, head coach John Calipari was asked about the injuries during his call-in show. Calipari didn’t offer much on Washington outside of saying he hopes the freshman guard plays Saturday vs. Georgia.

.@UKCoachCalipari says Sahvir Wheeler is dealing with a neck injury and is day to day — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) January 5, 2022

As for Wheeler, Calipari said the junior guard is day-to-day with a neck injury. However, Calipari is preparing the team as if Wheeler won’t play against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night in Rupp Arena.

If that’s the case, then look for Davion Mintz to be the starting point guard Saturday with Washington also getting some run if he’s able to play.

Not all news was bad today, as Calipari gave an update on freshman guard Shaedon Sharpe, who is now on campus and even worked out today.

Calipari on Shaedon Sharpe. “He’s not ready to be playing in games yet. He just got on campus a few days ago.”



Really liked Cal’s overall comments. Seems very engaged around getting Sharpe involved. Also mentioned he did an individual workout today. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) January 5, 2022

Calipari says Shaedon Sharpe had individual workouts today. Not ready to practice with team. Needs some of that to see where he's at. Not ready for games any time soon. Looks like he's grown. Might be about 6-6 now. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) January 5, 2022

Sharpe, originally the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class, is an early enrollee after reclassifying into 2021, and he’ll be eligible to play in games once the second semester starts next week.

However, we’re probably several weeks away from Calipari even considering playing Sharpe, who will need to get adjusted to the college game and conditioning.

Still, it’s great to know Sharpe is now on campus and getting set to practice with his new teammates. Even if he doesn’t play this season, this will be a great development opportunity that ensures he’s ready to take the college basketball world by storm next season.

