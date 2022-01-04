 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s loss to LSU

The Cats drop their first conference game of the season.

NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Louisiana State Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats drop their first conference game of the season in Baton Rouge to LSU, 65-60. Kentucky had to battle without starting point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who left with an injury just minutes into the game.

Without Wheeler, the Cats struggled as, they could not get open baskets, aside from a Kellan Grady barrage to start the second half, and they could only muster up 11 assists.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 rebounds, but struggled to score the ball all night and committed a costly turnover that eventually sealed the game for the Tigers.

Kentucky also missed ten free throws. They lost by five. The math checks out.

But, this game comes down to the absence of Sahvir Wheeler, who could have been a difference maker as the nation’s leader in assists. TyTy Washington leaving the game in the second half, after Kentucky jumped out to a pretty good lead, derailed all momentum for Kentucky and took both of their play-makers off the court.

Kentucky is back home on Saturday against Georgia.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about the game:

