Vince Marrow and UK agree to major extension, per report

Now that the offseason is here for the Kentucky Wildcats, there figure to be rumors of other schools having interest in recruiting extraordinaire Vince Marrow.

Well, it seems UK is being proactive on keeping Marrow and ensuring he’s handsomely paid for it.

According to KSR’S Matt Jones, Marrow and UK have agreed to a new three-year extension that will pay him at least $1,000,000 annually.

There’s no question that Marrow has been instrumental in the rise of UK football from SEC bottom-dweller to challenging Georgia for the SEC East while having two 10-win seasons in a four-year span, not to mention 16 straight non-conference wins, and four straight bowl wins.

Simply put, UK cannot afford to lose Marrow, especially now as it's wrapping up a top-15 Class of 2022 recruiting haul and could have another special season next fall.

Marrow’s last contract extension came in 2020, raising his pay to $900,000 a year, which made him one of the highest-paid non-coordinators in FBS. That came after a strong push from Michigan State and Mel Tucker to get Marrow to East Lansing that offseason.

As much as Marrow has done for UK, it only makes sense that major programs will keep pursuing him. But up to this point, UK has shown a willingness to do whatever it takes to keep Big Dog in Lexington.

Marrow joins offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive coordinator Brad White as UK assistants getting extensions this offseason.

