Kentucky women’s basketball vs. Auburn gets rescheduled

The Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball team has already had several games postponed due to COVID-19. Now, we know when one of them is rescheduled for.

On Tuesday, the SEC announced that Kentucky’s home game vs. Mississippi State, originally scheduled for January 3rd, will be played on Thursday, January 13th at 7 pm ET inside Memorial Coliseum. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+. Tickets for the January 3rd game will still be valid for January 13th.

Kentucky was supposed to start SEC play last Thursday before COVID-19 issues within the Auburn Tigers program led to a postponement. The Wildcats are currently scheduled to return to action Thursday, January 6th vs. the Georgia Bulldogs at Memorial Coliseum.

The Auburn game has yet to be rescheduled.

