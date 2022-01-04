Tuesday Headlines: LSU Gameday Edition

Gameday has arrived for the Kentucky Wildcats, who will face one of their biggest road challenges of the season tonight as they take on the LSU Tigers.

Kentucky enters the day at 11-2 and having won four straight games by 27+ points. However, none of them were against a team the caliber of LSU, who’s 12-1 and ranked 21st in both the AP and Coaches Poll (Kentucky is 17th and 13th respectively).

The oddsmakers and analytics machines give LSU a slight edge, but this is a game the Cats really need to not only get their first road win, but also continue their recent improved play that has many thinking this team has the potential for a deep run in March.

So, who gets the win in Baton Rouge tonight?

Cats Prepared for Another Road Challenge, Visiting LSU

“This is Kentucky. This is why you come here,” Davion Mintz said. “What else do you want? You want to be the main scene. We’re used to it at this point. This is why we come here and this is why we are UK.”

Oscar Tshiebwe's impact on Kentucky is "unmeasurable," says Chin Coleman

“Possessions,” Chin Coleman said when asked what Oscar gives Kentucky. “It’s a possession game, right? And for us, the more possessions we get the more opportunities we get to score. If we can be plus-10, plus-15 in possessions in those games, we give ourselves a better chance to win."

TyTy Washington Jr. Hauls in SEC Weekly Honor for Third Time

The Wildcats have now earned five honors this season and have earned at least one honor in three consecutive weeks. Sahvir Wheeler won SEC Player of the Week following his 26-point effort against North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic. Oscar Tshiebwe was honored a week ago following a record-breaking 28-rebound performance against Western Kentucky. Washington was also recognized last week and on Nov. 22.

SEC basketball power rankings: Auburn takes over No. 1 spot

The new No. 1 team. Auburn earned it by pasting LSU last week in a game that was never close. Walker Kessler provides problems for everyone in the halfcourt with his sheer size and length at 7-foot-1, and Allen Flanigan has looked OK in his return from an Achilles injury over the last two games.

Kentucky football finishes No. 22 overall per SP+ rankings

For the second time in four seasons, Kentucky has put another top 25 product on the field. The bar is being raised by Mark Stoops. They'll now enter another offseason with a ton of momentum thanks to a thrilling bowl victory.

Titans OLB Bud Dupree wanted for questioning regarding altercation at pharmacy

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree is being sought for questioning by the Metro Nashville Police Department in connection with an alleged altercation involving Dupree, multiple persons with him and two employees inside a Walgreens.

Vince Marrow on Wan'Dale Robinson's draft decision: "It'll be really interesting."

Over the course of three years at Nebraska and Kentucky, Robinson has accumulated 195 catches for 2,248 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns to go with 691 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

AFC North Champions: How Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are spearheading the Cincinnati Bengals' playoff push

The Cincinnati Bengals have finally made the switch and handed Joe Burrow the keys to the kingdom, and the Bengals will be an AFC title contender for the foreseeable future because of it. This isn't the late 2000s and 2010s Bengals, and they’ll be a serious contender in the AFC for the foreseeable future because of it.

The First Read, Week 18: How Antonio Brown's meltdown has sealed Bucs' fate; Joe Burrow rising

How will Antonio Brown's meltdown affect the Bucs moving forward? Can the Cowboys' offense get back on track? Jeffri Chadiha examines those stories and more in his First Read ahead of Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.

Fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by Washington Football Team after railing collapse at FedEx Field

Four individuals who fell as a result of a railing collapse at FedEx Field Sunday — all of whom say they suffered injuries from the incident — refuted a statement by the Washington Football Team suggesting they were offered on-site medical evaluation.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has ‘no regrets’ about adding Antonio Brown, says he cares about WR

The Buccaneers’ Bruce Arians said Monday he has “no regrets” adding Antonio Brown and cares for the wide receiver, a day after the coach said Brown is no longer on the team following his in-game exit.