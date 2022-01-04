Kentucky vs. LSU game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the LSU Tigers at 7:00 pm ET at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it online using WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or a free trial of fuboTV.

Outside of facing Duke to start the season, this is the biggest game of the year for the Cats. The Tigers from Baton Rouge are coming off their first loss of the season to 9th-ranked Auburn, but outside of that, have looked very impressive.

The Cats are riding high off their four-game winning streak. In their last game against High Point, we saw Kellen Grady have his breakout game. He scored 23 points and went 7/10 from beyond the arc. When he’s hitting like that, this team is nearly unbeatable.

Will the Cats extend their hot streak, or will the Tigers bounce back and pick up a big-time win?

Get hyped for the action with some of these pregame reads.

Let’s go Cats!