Sahvir Wheeler a finalist for Bob Cousy Award

Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler has been named to the Bob Cousy Award Top 10, making him a finalist for the prestigious award annually given to the top point guard in college basketball.

Heading into February, Wheeler leads the SEC and ranks third nationally with 6.9 assists per game. He’s also averaging 10.8 points per contest, including a 27-point outing vs. North Carolina and a 21-point game vs. Tennessee. Kentucky averaged 102.5 points in those two wins.

Wheeler’s current rate of 6.95 assists per game is just behind Ulis’ 7.03 average when he set the Kentucky single-season assists record in 2015-16 with 246.

With Wheeler running the show, Kentucky has scored 90+ points in six games this season. That’s the most since having six in 2017-18.

Kentucky has had one player in program history earn the Bob Cousy Award when Tyler Ulis earned it in 2016.

Fans are encouraged to participate in the fan voting portion of the three rounds. In late February, the watch list of 10 players will be narrowed down to five.

Then in March, those finalists will be presented to Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee to choose a winner.

For more information on the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and the latest updates, go to www.hoophallawards.com.

