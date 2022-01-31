Kentucky surges up latest college basketball rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats went 2-0 this week and made a massive statement with their dominating 80-62 win on the road over the Kansas Jayhawks.

Bill Self has won more Big12 titles than he has losses at Allen Fieldhouse in his career and the Cats handed him arguably the biggest loss he has had at home. Texas beat them by 25 there last year but there were only 2,500 fans. The Cats did it with a sellout crowd.

With the impressive wins this week, Kentucky made a massive jump in the AP Poll as they are now sitting at No. 5. They jumped to No. 7 in the Coaches Poll.

Auburn remains the No. 1 team in the AP Poll, but Gonzaga is still No. 1 in the Coaches Poll.

The Cats will have another tough task ahead of them this week as they travel on Saturday for a matchup against Alabama who just beat Baylor this week.

1) Auburn Tigers

2) Gonzaga Bulldogs

3) UCLA Bruins

4) Purdue Boilermakers

5) Kentucky Wildcats

6) Houston Cougars

7) Arizona Wildcats

8) Baylor Bears

9) Duke Blue Devils

10) Kansas Jayhawks

11) Wisconsin Badgers

12) Villanova Wildcats

13) Michigan State Spartans

14) Texas Tech Red Raiders

15) Providence Friars

16) Ohio State Buckeyes

17) Connecticut Huskies

18) Illinois Fighting Illini

19) USC Trojans

20) Iowa State Cyclones

21) Xavier Musketeers

22) Tennessee Volunteers

23) Texas Longhorns

24) Marquette Golden Eagles

25) LSU Tigers

1) Gonzaga

2) Auburn

3) Purdue

4) UCLA

5) Arizona

6) Duke

7) Kentucky

8) Baylor

9) Houston

10) Kansas

11) Wisconsin

12) Villanova

13) Michigan State

14) Texas Tech

15) Providence

16) Ohio State

17) UConn

18) Illinois

19) USC

20) Tennessee

21) Texas

22) Iowa State

23) Xavier

24) Marquette

25) LSU

In the NET rankings, the Cats didn’t make a massive jump, but they did move up from No. 9 to No. 7.

The Cats made a big jump in KenPom as they went from No. 8 to No. 3. They also have the No. 4 offensive efficiency and have now moved inside the top 20 in defensive efficiency.

Once again, the Cats are on the rise in the NCAA.com Power 36 rankings as they moved from No. 6 to No. 4.

The CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 is also giving the Cats a massive jump in their rankings as they went from No. 9 all the way up to No. 3.

Kentucky was named the “Team of the Week” in ESPN’s power rankings for the top 16 teams after their win over Kansas. As for the rankings, the Cats jumped from No. 10 to No. 3.

