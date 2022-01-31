Kentucky surges up latest college basketball rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats went 2-0 this week and made a massive statement with their dominating 80-62 win on the road over the Kansas Jayhawks.
Bill Self has won more Big12 titles than he has losses at Allen Fieldhouse in his career and the Cats handed him arguably the biggest loss he has had at home. Texas beat them by 25 there last year but there were only 2,500 fans. The Cats did it with a sellout crowd.
With the impressive wins this week, Kentucky made a massive jump in the AP Poll as they are now sitting at No. 5. They jumped to No. 7 in the Coaches Poll.
Auburn remains the No. 1 team in the AP Poll, but Gonzaga is still No. 1 in the Coaches Poll.
The Cats will have another tough task ahead of them this week as they travel on Saturday for a matchup against Alabama who just beat Baylor this week.
AP Poll Top 25
3) UCLA Bruins
5) Kentucky Wildcats
6) Houston Cougars
8) Baylor Bears
10) Kansas Jayhawks
14) Texas Tech Red Raiders
15) Providence Friars
16) Ohio State Buckeyes
19) USC Trojans
23) Texas Longhorns
25) LSU Tigers
Coaches Poll Top 25
1) Gonzaga
2) Auburn
3) Purdue
4) UCLA
5) Arizona
6) Duke
7) Kentucky
8) Baylor
9) Houston
10) Kansas
11) Wisconsin
12) Villanova
13) Michigan State
14) Texas Tech
15) Providence
16) Ohio State
17) UConn
18) Illinois
19) USC
20) Tennessee
21) Texas
22) Iowa State
23) Xavier
24) Marquette
25) LSU
In the NET rankings, the Cats didn’t make a massive jump, but they did move up from No. 9 to No. 7.
The Cats made a big jump in KenPom as they went from No. 8 to No. 3. They also have the No. 4 offensive efficiency and have now moved inside the top 20 in defensive efficiency.
Once again, the Cats are on the rise in the NCAA.com Power 36 rankings as they moved from No. 6 to No. 4.
The CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 is also giving the Cats a massive jump in their rankings as they went from No. 9 all the way up to No. 3.
Kentucky was named the “Team of the Week” in ESPN’s power rankings for the top 16 teams after their win over Kansas. As for the rankings, the Cats jumped from No. 10 to No. 3.
Where do you think the Cats should be ranked? Let us know in the comments section!
