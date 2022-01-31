Monday Headlines: Bengals vs. Rams Super Bowl Edition

Kentucky’s near-historical beatdown of the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday was just the beginning of an incredible sports weekend. After arguably the best Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs just a week ago, yesterday’s Conference Championship games once again came down to the final minutes of regulation and/or overtime.

Not only did the Cincinnati Bengals win back-to-back road games to secure their Super Bowl appearance, but they did so at No. 1 seed Tennessee last weekend and No. 2 seed Kansas City yesterday afternoon. Rookier kicker Evan McPherson, drafted in the fifth round out of Florida, once again walked it off with a game-winning field goal for the Bengals. It will be the team’s third Super Bowl appearance and their first since 1988, making it the first for many fans.

Just after a sensational AFC Championship game ending, the NFC Championship was far from disappointing. The Los Angeles Rams, after seeing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host their own Super Bowl a season ago, will do so themselves this year in LA. Despite a coaching blunder from Sean McVay, the Rams were able to smother the San Francisco 49ers in a historical 4th quarter comeback. LA is just three years removed from their previous Super Bowl appearance in which they lost to Tom Brady’s New England Patriots, 20-17.

Unfortunately this year’s Super Bowl won’t include any former Kentucky Wildcats, but does hit close to home as many of Big Blue Nation also cheer for the orange and black in Cincinnati. The two teams will have their regular two weeks of preparation for The Big Game. What are your early predictions for Bengals vs. Rams? Make sure to leave them in the comment section below.

Tweet of the Day

Oscar Tshiebwe is far and away leading the KenPom Player of the Year standings. The gap to #2 is bigger than the gap between #2 and #10. pic.twitter.com/JRQgiFafD6 — Sean Vinsel (@HoopsInsight) January 30, 2022

Tshiebwe would join Anthony Davis as the only other Wildcat to win the award.

Headlines

