John Calipari and Wildcats recap fun win over Kansas

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up their 17th win of the season in convincing fashion, demolishing the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks 80-62 in their own building. It was unquestionably the best road win this program has enjoyed in years, and it came against a top-five blue blood.

The win was so magnificent that it bumped Kentucky up to No. 3 overall at KenPom and are now projected to finish the regular season 25-6, which sounds pretty nice after this team needed overtime to survive Mississippi State at home earlier in the week.

After the win, head coach John Calipari and select players met with the media to discuss the game. Here is a video recap of what they had to say via UK Athletics.

