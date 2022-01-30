Lance Ware tried to recreate Josh Harrellson spike on Jared Sullinger

The Kentucky Wildcats are riding the highest of highs after thrashing the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks, 80-62.

While there’s a lot of praise to go around in this one, we need to give a shoutout to Lance Ware.

After all, we weren’t even sure would see the floor much this season when it began, but he continues to establish himself as a nice energy spark off the bench who can hold his own against just about anyone, including a Kansas frontcourt that featured center David McCormack, who lead the country in offensive rebound percentage (20.8%) going into Saturday.

Against Kansas, Ware logged 10 minutes, grabbed four boards and scored four points on 2/2 shooting.

However, Ware’s most memorable play came late in the first half when he jumped out of bounds to throw the ball off Mitch Lightfoot to secure the possession for Kentucky. It was reminiscent of Josh Harrellson’s famous spike on Jared Sullinger to save a possession in that 62-60 Sweet 16 win over Ohio State.

Except this one was to the cranium of Mitch Lightfoot. Poor Kansas was just getting clobbered on the head all night.

One of the funniest moments of the game when Lance Ware threw the ball right at Mitch Lightfoot and hit him right in the face! @lanceware55 #BBN pic.twitter.com/YN3xQ537KJ — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) January 30, 2022

