Sunday Headlines: Kentucky crushes Kansas Edition

A handful of people predicted that the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats would upset the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, but no one could’ve predicted the 18-point blowout road win John Calipari’s Cats earned.

The Wildcats handed Bill Self, who has been the head coach at Kansas since 2003, just his 16th home loss Saturday as they rolled to an 80-62 win as part of the Big 12/SEC challenge.

Keion Brooks scored a career-high 27 points in the Wildcat win, while Oscar Tshiebwe continued to build his national player of the year resume by recording yet another double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

On defense, Kentucky shutdown Kansas’ national player of the year candidate Ochai Agbaji by holding him to 13 points, two rebounds and three assists.

The win at Allen Fieldhouse was the first for Kentucky since 1983 and snapped a four-game losing streak in Lawrence.

Kentucky figures to crack the top 10 of Monday’s New AP Poll and are now fully established as a national champion favorite just one year after posting their worst season in recent memory.

Tweets of the Day:

Big dub coming back to Lex pic.twitter.com/mPa89idAei — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 30, 2022

A well deserved big locker room celebration for the Cats.

Bill Self said Keion Brooks tried out for his USA Basketball team and didn't make it. Self asked Brooks (career-high 27 points) after tonight's game:



"You still that pissed at me because we didn't pick you for the squad?" — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) January 30, 2022

So that’s what got into Keion Brooks last night.

Headlines

Kentucky vs. Kansas score, takeaways: Keion Brooks leads Wildcats to rout of Jayhawks in Allen Fieldhouse | CBS Sports: That was fun.

Kentucky makes statement with demolition of No. 5 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse | Louisville-Courier Journal: A statement indeed.

Kentucky obliterates Kansas: 3 things to know and postgame cheers | A Sea of Blue: The Keion Brooks game.

Kansas Jayhawks’ loss to Kentucky Wildcats showed this: KU has missed an opportunity | Kansas City Star: A look at Saturday’s game from Kansas’ perspective

Darian Kinnard could be Day 2 puzzle piece of Cowboys OL reconfiguration | Cowboy Wire: Could the former Kentucky All-American be a good fit in Jerry World?

Louisville fights, but ultimately falls to Duke, 74-65 | Cards Chronicle: The rival Cardinals are living the same nightmare the BBN did last year, but at least the Cats had and still have Coach Cal.

Tom Brady retiring after 22 seasons, seven Super Bowl wins with New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sources say | ESPN: There are some conflicting reports, but the greatest quarterback of all-time appears to be hanging up his cleats.

NFL Championship Sunday game picks: Bengals, Rams advance to Super Bowl LVI | NFL.com: Will the Bengals shock the world today?