TyTy Washington earns weekly SEC honor

Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, sharing the honor with Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith.

Washington, who’s now earned this honor a league-high three times this season, averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in wins over the Missouri Tigers and High Point Panthers this past week. He’s recorded 31 assists over his last six games and is shooting 50% from the floor this season.

In Kentucky’s 11 victories, Washington is averaging a team-high 15.2 points per game while shooting 53.5% from the field, 44.2% from behind the arc and 83.3% from the free-throw line. He’s scored in double figures in 10 of the Wildcats’ 11 wins.

For the season, Washington is averaging 14 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 50% from the floor.

Washington is the first UK player to earn SEC Freshman of the Week at least three times in a season since Tyrese Maxey in 2019-20.

