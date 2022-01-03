Shaedon Sharpe to begin practicing with UK on Thursday, per report

When news broke that Shaedon Sharpe was enrolling early with the Kentucky Wildcats, many wondered if he could bring an added spark to an already-dangerous team that could become an even stronger title contender.

However, Sharpe hasn’t been at UK yet, leaving uncertainty as to when he’d actually arrive and practice with his new teammates.

Wonder no more, as The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker reports that Sharpe will begin practicing with the Wildcats on Thursday. That means he’ll get in a few days of work before UK hosts Georgia on Saturday, though he won’t be playing in games for several weeks as he gets his conditioning up to college speed and gets comfortable with his new teammates.

Still, it’s great that he’ll be on campus and practicing soon, which could give him a chance to play and even carve out a role on this team as SEC play progresses.

We will have more on this shortly...

