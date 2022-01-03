College basketball rankings roundup for Kentucky and LSU

The Kentucky Wildcats went 2-0 in the last week with dominating win over the Missouri Tigers (83-56) and High Point Panthers (92-48).
Despite the Cats looking like one of the best teams in the country through their last four games, they are still on a slow climb in the AP Poll as they jumped up to No. 16 this week.
The Coaches Poll is giving the Cats a little more respect as they moved up four spots to No. 13. Undefeated (13-0) Baylor is still the No. 1 team overall.
The Cats are now up to No. 15 overall in the NET rankings, they weren’t in the 5op 50 two weeks ago. NET actually has LSU ranked No. 5, so Tuesday’s win would technically be a top-five win for the Cats if they’re able to win in Baton Rouge.
KenPom now has the Cats at No. 8 overall, and they are now top 20 in both offensive efficiency (9) and defensive efficiency (17). LSU is No. 13 overall and No. 1 in defense.
The NCAA.com Power 36 rankings also moved the Cats up this week as they also have them at No. 8 overall. They added that it is, “time to start seriously considering Oscar Tshiebwe for national player of the year.” LSU checked in at No. 25.
Just like last week, the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 didn’t change the Cats’ ranking as they are still at No. 22, while LSU sits at 24.
Kentucky has now made ESPN’s power rankings for the top 16 teams. Last week they were “in the waiting room” and this week they come in at No. 13 overall.
