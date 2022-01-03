College basketball rankings roundup for Kentucky and LSU

The Kentucky Wildcats went 2-0 in the last week with dominating win over the Missouri Tigers (83-56) and High Point Panthers (92-48).

Despite the Cats looking like one of the best teams in the country through their last four games, they are still on a slow climb in the AP Poll as they jumped up to No. 16 this week.

The Coaches Poll is giving the Cats a little more respect as they moved up four spots to No. 13. Undefeated (13-0) Baylor is still the No. 1 team overall.

1) Baylor Bears

2) Duke Blue Devils

3) Purdue Boilermakers

4) Gonzaga Bulldogs

5) UCLA Bruins

6) Kansas Jayhawks

7) USC Trojans

8) Arizona Wildcats

9) Auburn Tigers

10) Michigan State Spartans

11) Iowa State Cyclones

12) Houston Cougars

13) Ohio State Buckeyes

14) Texas Longhorns

15) Alabama Crimson Tide

16) Providence Friars

16) Kentucky Wildcats

18) Tennessee Volunteers

19) Colorado State Rams

20) Alabama Crimson Tide

21) LSU Tigers

22) Seton Hall Pirates

23) Wisconsin Badgers

24) Xavier Musketeers

25) Texas Tech Red Raiders

1) Baylor

2) Duke

3) Purdue

4) Gonzaga

5) UCLA

6) Kansas

7) Arizona

8) USC

9) Auburn

10) Michigan State

11) Iowa State

12) Ohio State

13) Kentucky

14) Houston

15) Villanova

16) Texas

17) Providence

18) Tennessee

19) Colorado State

20) Alabama

21) LSU

22) Seton Hall

23) Wisconsin

24) Xavier

25) Texas Tech

The Cats are now up to No. 15 overall in the NET rankings, they weren’t in the 5op 50 two weeks ago. NET actually has LSU ranked No. 5, so Tuesday’s win would technically be a top-five win for the Cats if they’re able to win in Baton Rouge.

KenPom now has the Cats at No. 8 overall, and they are now top 20 in both offensive efficiency (9) and defensive efficiency (17). LSU is No. 13 overall and No. 1 in defense.

The NCAA.com Power 36 rankings also moved the Cats up this week as they also have them at No. 8 overall. They added that it is, “time to start seriously considering Oscar Tshiebwe for national player of the year.” LSU checked in at No. 25.

Just like last week, the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 didn’t change the Cats’ ranking as they are still at No. 22, while LSU sits at 24.

Kentucky has now made ESPN’s power rankings for the top 16 teams. Last week they were “in the waiting room” and this week they come in at No. 13 overall.

Where do you think the Cats should be ranked? Let us know in the comments section!