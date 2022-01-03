Monday Headlines: Malakai Roberts Edition

Just over one year ago, Malakai Roberts was injured during a drive-by shooting crime committed in Lexington. Roberts and his mother, Cacy, were both shot and injured. Malakai’s suffered a gunshot wound that was deemed life-threatening and left him blind.

Thankfully the young boy, who was just five at the time, survived his injuries. Now, precisely one year later, Roberts was recognized during the halftime of this weekend’s Citrus Bowl.

Malakai Roberts was honored in front of thousands during halftime of the Vrbo Citrus Bowl. https://t.co/19XzRSoRrA — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) January 1, 2022

Roberts was recognized for the amount of bravery, perseverance and determination he’s had since his life-changing injury. Cacy Roberts had the following comment on her son.

“He has so much character that most adults don’t have, and that’s what makes him so unique and that’s why I’m so proud of him,” she said.

The family of Malakai Roberts, the Lexington child who was blinded in a shooting just before Christmas last year, will be honored during UK's bowl game against Iowa next weekend. The family gets to fly out, attend the game, and spend the week in Orlando. https://t.co/4bpezOnmbG — Jeremy Chisenhall (@JSChisenhall) December 22, 2021

Vrbo covered the cost of the Roberts’ trip down to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl — an incredible gesture by the host for an incredible story of a six year-old that can teach us so much. Life hands us so much that we simply can’t control. Malakai’s attitude is something that we can all learn from.

