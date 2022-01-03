Brad White and Liam Coen receive big raises

The Kentucky Wildcats’ 2021 season ended in exciting fashion, as the Cats completed a comeback win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl to secure their second 10-win season of the Mark Stoops era.

Following the Cats’ nine-win regular season, head coach Mark Stoops received a contract extension and a salary increase.

As part of Stoops’ new contract, Kentucky’s assistant salary pool was increased to at least $6.5 million yearly. This set up the possibility for offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive coordinator Brad White to receive big raises as well.

UK’s Office of Legal Counsel released the new contracts and Brad White is now set to make $1.4 million during the 2022 football season, $1.5 million in 2023, and $1.6 million in 2024.

As for Liam Coen, who made $775,000 during the 2021 season, he is also seeing an increase as he is set to make $1.1 million in 2023 and $1.3 million in 2024.

In his first season as the offensive coordinator, Coen helped produce one of the best offensive seasons in Kentucky football history. Penn State transfer quarterback Will Levis racked up 2,826 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns. Both are the most of the Stoops era.

Chris Rodriguez was 2nd in the SEC in rushing yards with 1,379. That number is also good for 5th overall in a single season at Kentucky.

Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson was 2nd in the SEC with 1,334 receiving yards and hauled in 104 receptions. Both of those are single-season records at Kentucky.

Both Coen and White deserved the raise they received after the job they did this season helping lead Kentucky to a 10-3 record. Coen signed his contract amendment on December 3rd and White signed his on December 14th.