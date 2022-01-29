The Jayhawks had a pretty bad omen before their destruction at the hands of Kentucky

Perhaps the Kansas Jayhawks knew what was coming Saturday night.

With a huge game against the Kentucky Wildcats on deck, the Jayhawks ended up getting crushed in historic fashion.

That came after one of their players was nearly crushed by a scoreboard while running out to the court for pregame introductions.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured as a result of the malfunction. But you have to admit it was certainly a sign of things to come.

Because frankly, it couldn’t have felt much better than getting crunched by Oscar Tshiebwe for a rebound, which Kansas did plenty of.

Big O



17 PTS

14 REB

4 STL



15th double-double of the season from @Oscartshiebwe34 pic.twitter.com/nJ7e4pd9DG — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 30, 2022

