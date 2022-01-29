That was the best Kentucky basketball win since...?

Ok......WOW.

For all the rich history Kentucky men’s basketball has, you’d be hard-pressed to find performances like we saw tonight in what turned into a demolition of the Kansas Jayhawks in their own building.

That’s what transpired on this Saturday night, as the Cats ventured into Phog Allen Fieldhouse as five-point underdogs (it was six at one point) and thoroughly dismantled the Jayhawks 80-62.

It was a game Kentucky led by as many as 24 in while handing Bill Self what was easily among the worst home losses of his Hall of Fame career.

Kentucky simply dominated from tip to final horn and looked every bit like a national championship contender at the expense of easily one of the program’s top-five rivals.

This was also the biggest beatdown Kentucky has ever handed a top-five team in their own building.

Kentucky's 18-point win is the largest margin of victory on the road against an AP Top-5 team in program history.



Kentucky is also 1 of only 2 schools with a winning record vs AP Top-5 opponents all-time (70-64). The other is the City College of New York (5-0, all in 1950). pic.twitter.com/u27qZ0zpQG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 30, 2022

And considering Kentucky and Kansas are in a very close battle in the all-time wins race, that made this arguably the most important Kentucky - Kansas regular-season matchup we’ve seen...ever?

By winning tonight and going up four games in the all-time wins race, Kentucky took a huge step toward remaining No. 1 in the race going into an offseason in which Kansas may be vacating wins.

Just like beating North Carolina to the 2,000-win finish line in 2009 was important, so too is keeping Kansas at bay in the wins race, potentially for good.

But even without the wins race storyline, this was a magnificent night for Kentucky basketball.

So, we’ll ask you: This is Kentucky basketball’s best since since...? Voice your opinion in the comments section! Heck, send us the highlights of your pick for the best win!

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.