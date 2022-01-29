Oscar Tshiebwe dominates vs. Ochai Agbaji in a battle of Player of the Year candidates

Coming into this evening, Oscar Tshiebwe and Ochai Agbaji were two of the hottest names when it comes to the Player of the Year conversation.

As their squads matched up in Allen Fieldhouse for a Saturday evening clash, the play of both players was something basketball fans across the country were excited to see.

As the Kentucky Wildcats blew out Kansas, it was Oscar who flexed his muscles and tightened his grip on the Player of the Year trophy.

Oscar has been a walking double-double this season for Kentucky, and that continued once again this evening. He finished the night with 17 points on 8/13 shooting and 14 rebounds and four steals. He continually showed his ability to knock down the mid-range jumper and flashed his defensive dominance.

For Agbaji, there is no doubt he is one of the best scorers in the country.

He was not that tonight.

Finishing with 13 points on 4/14 shooting, credit has to be given to the Kentucky guards that allowed him to not even come close to picking up a rhythm, as well as Oscar roaming the paint to contest any drive to the rim.

Alongside his scoring numbers, Agbaji wasn’t a huge factor elsewhere on the floor either, as he added only three assists and two rebounds.

Both players obviously play different positions, but it can not be argued who proved they can step up when the lights shine the brightest tonight.

With yet another impressive performance, Oscar has certainly cemented himself as a finalist for the player of the year award. Enjoy him while you can Big Blue Nation, Oscar is something special.

Go Cats!

All glory to God https://t.co/TgvQrn3WvI — Big O (@Oscartshiebwe34) January 29, 2022

