Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s historical beatdown of Kansas

The Kentucky Wildcats put a beatdown on the Kansas Jayhawks in Phog Allen Fieldhouse, 80-62.

Kentucky echoed their performance from two weeks ago against the Tennessee Vols, with a blistering offensive performance in the first half, putting up 51 points on the Jayhawks in the first half.

While the offense cooled a little bit in the second half, Keion Brooks did not. Brooks had a. career-high 27 points and scored 15 straight points for the Wildcats at one point.

TyTy Washington also made his return to the starting lineup tonight, although he was a non-factor in the scoring department. Washington shot 1/9 and score two points, but his presence on the court was enough for Kentucky to take full advantage of Jayhawks defense that could not stop them.

And again, Oscar Tshiebwe had another NPOY caliber game, putting up 17 points and 14 rebounds, a dominating performance against the Jayhawks’ David McCormick.

For all of the rich history Kentucky basketball has, what we saw tonight was the largest road win the program has ever had over a top-five team.

Kentucky gets a marquee road win to pad their resume, as they head into a home game with Vanderbilt next week.

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

CATS BY 18 IN ALLEN FIELDHOUSE pic.twitter.com/QocluSn1Fa — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 30, 2022

No. 12 Kentucky dominates the No. 5 Jayhawks 80-62



Kansas fans can't believe it pic.twitter.com/87hk1BZazs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2022

I'm not sure where it will rank but given the environment and the moment, this Keion Brooks performance has to be talked about as one of the best in UK history. Because not one person would've predicted it, especially at Allen Fieldhouse. That's special. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) January 30, 2022

Grady. Again.



That’s four threes on the day for @KellanGrady31 pic.twitter.com/jwTwvdiv6c — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 30, 2022

Sooooooo when do we play the hard teams — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) January 30, 2022

Auburn is so lucky that Tyty got hurt vs them — Barstool UK (@BarstoolUK) January 30, 2022

Oscar just did that in their own building, in front of their own fans. Wow. Up 22 and just outfighting them. That's embarrassing for Self. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 30, 2022

OSCAR JUST GOT 449 OFFENSIVE REBOUNDS IN A ROW — Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) January 30, 2022

I told y’all with the whole team back this team is dangerous . Great win @KentuckyMBB . Go Big Blue. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) January 30, 2022

You mean Kentucky blew out a top-five team on the road in the hardest environment in college hoops when they were fully healthy? It’s like we were right all along — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) January 30, 2022

Great win — Darius Miller (@DmillerKY) January 30, 2022

Letssssss gooooooo !!!! Good day for the good guys !!! RoadKill !!!! — Orlando Antigua (@CoachOantigua) January 30, 2022

Keion Brooks Jr. went OFF for a career-high 27 Pts in No. 12 Kentucky's win over No. 5 Kansas pic.twitter.com/PiDiAmqlEc — ESPN (@espn) January 30, 2022

Bill Self on Kentucky:



"That was a great basketball team we played tonight. ... That team that we played tonight could win it all." — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) January 30, 2022

Kentucky’s win tonight was its largest road win against a top 5 team in school history — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 30, 2022

Big dub coming back to Lex pic.twitter.com/mPa89idAei — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 30, 2022

If Jacob Toppin is hitting 3s you can go ahead and cancel Christmas. — (@TheA1God) January 30, 2022

Wow, what a Birthday present! UK basketball got the win at Kansas! KU has only lost 16 games at home under Bill Self, so what a win by KY. They've literally won more Big 12 Titles than lost home games. What a win by UK, I hope they have a safe and happy flight back home to KY. — Timothy (@ts_insight) January 30, 2022

CATS GET IT DONE @KentuckyMBB with a HUGE 80-62 win at No. 5 Kansas! pic.twitter.com/qo6uH9wsdB — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 30, 2022

feels like 2012 pic.twitter.com/diRAx4tuZG — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 30, 2022

