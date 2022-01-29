 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s historical beatdown of Kansas

Kentucky laid a historical smackdown on the Jayhawks.

By Ianteasley
The Kentucky Wildcats put a beatdown on the Kansas Jayhawks in Phog Allen Fieldhouse, 80-62.

Kentucky echoed their performance from two weeks ago against the Tennessee Vols, with a blistering offensive performance in the first half, putting up 51 points on the Jayhawks in the first half.

While the offense cooled a little bit in the second half, Keion Brooks did not. Brooks had a. career-high 27 points and scored 15 straight points for the Wildcats at one point.

TyTy Washington also made his return to the starting lineup tonight, although he was a non-factor in the scoring department. Washington shot 1/9 and score two points, but his presence on the court was enough for Kentucky to take full advantage of Jayhawks defense that could not stop them.

And again, Oscar Tshiebwe had another NPOY caliber game, putting up 17 points and 14 rebounds, a dominating performance against the Jayhawks’ David McCormick.

For all of the rich history Kentucky basketball has, what we saw tonight was the largest road win the program has ever had over a top-five team.

Kentucky gets a marquee road win to pad their resume, as they head into a home game with Vanderbilt next week.

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

