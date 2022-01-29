TyTy Washington set to play vs. Kansas, per report

It appears TyTy Washington will give it a go tonight when the Kentucky Wildcats face the Kansas Jayhawks.

According to multiple media reports, Washington will try to play vs. the Jayhawks while battling his ankle injury.

Just saw TyTy with the team dressed to participate in shootaround on my way out of Allen Fieldhouse… https://t.co/cqznJvyBfE — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) January 29, 2022

Here’s a hunch: TyTy Washington gives it a go tonight. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 29, 2022

All indications are that TyTy Washington will play tonight at Kansas. Key piece for the Wildcats’ chances to pull off the win. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) January 29, 2022

Washington suffered a sprained ankle in last week’s loss at No. 1 Auburn. It appeared pretty significant when he went down and had to be assisted to the locker room. However, he was later seen walking unassisted, a sign that the sprain wasn’t too bad.

The freshman guard out of Arizona did miss Tuesday’s win over Mississippi State, a game Kentucky needed overtime to survive. Playing at No. 5 Kansas tonight is a much bigger challenge that is hard to see Kentucky winning without Washington.

Even if Washington doesn’t play tonight, it appears he’ll have a great chance of playing next week vs. Vanderbilt and at Alabama, so long as there are no setbacks.

Game time tonight is set for 6 pm ET on ESPN.

Go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news, views and more. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. And as always, Go Cats!