TyTy Washington set to play vs. Kansas, per report

A healthy Washington is a game-changer for Kentucky.

By Jason Marcum
TyTy Washington Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - Sea of Blue

It appears TyTy Washington will give it a go tonight when the Kentucky Wildcats face the Kansas Jayhawks.

According to multiple media reports, Washington will try to play vs. the Jayhawks while battling his ankle injury.

Washington suffered a sprained ankle in last week’s loss at No. 1 Auburn. It appeared pretty significant when he went down and had to be assisted to the locker room. However, he was later seen walking unassisted, a sign that the sprain wasn’t too bad.

The freshman guard out of Arizona did miss Tuesday’s win over Mississippi State, a game Kentucky needed overtime to survive. Playing at No. 5 Kansas tonight is a much bigger challenge that is hard to see Kentucky winning without Washington.

Even if Washington doesn’t play tonight, it appears he’ll have a great chance of playing next week vs. Vanderbilt and at Alabama, so long as there are no setbacks.

Game time tonight is set for 6 pm ET on ESPN.

