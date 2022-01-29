Saturday Headlines: Kansas Gameday Edition

It’s Gameday!

The SEC/Big 12 Challenge is today, and the Kentucky Wildcats are in Lawrence to take on a top 5 Kansas Jayhawks squad.

The matchup will definitely be a challenge as the Wildcats prepare to take on a Kansas squad that enters at 17-2 and #5 in the country. Of course, Kentucky is also walking into now of the most intimidating environments in college basketball in Allen Fieldhouse.

A win gives Kentucky its biggest win of the season by far, and a significant resume builder when it comes to NCAA Tournament seeding.

But Kentucky comes in at a disadvantage with the status of second-leading scorer TyTy Washington in question due to injury. Without Washington, Kentucky has struggled offensively and the Cats need to be firing on all cylinders on both ends to be able to take down the Jayhawks.

On the other end, Kentucky will have to deal with one of the top players in the country this season in Ochai Agbaji, who is averaging more than 21 points per game while shooting 47 percent from three.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. Go Cats!

Tweet of the Day

Since 2018



Mark Stoops: 33-17 (17-17), 2 top 25 finishes

Jimbo Fisher: 34-14 (21-12), 2 top 25 finishes



Kentucky has it pretty good right now and the arrow is pointing up. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) January 28, 2022

Facts are facts.

Headlines

Calipari taking measures to protect Sahvir Wheeler on screens - Herald Leader

Someone needs to.

Tracy McGrady and Draymond Green talk UK recruiting - Cats Pause

The two shared stories from their recruitment.

Rhyne Howard joins elite company at UK - KSR

Only the 3rd player in program history to reach this milestone

Bruce Pearl gets extension - Bleacher Report

Doesn’t look like Pearl will be headed to Louisville.

Sacramento is seemingly out of the Ben Simmons chase - ESPN

Simmons isn’t headed to Sacramento it seems.

J.R. Smith is entering the NIL game - Yahoo

What a time.