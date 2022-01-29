Kentucky vs. Kansas game thread and pregame reading

The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats take on the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it online at WatchESPN, the ESPN App, or use a free trial of fuboTV.`

Another huge game is on the deck for the Cats, this time against blue-blood rival Kansas, who enters the game at 17-2 overall and ranked No. 5 in the country.

Ochai Agbaji is right up near the top of the Player of the Year talk with Oscar Tshibwe, so that battle is going to be very fun to watch. This matchup will go a long way with who wins that award at the end of the season.

As for TyTy Washington, he’s reportedly going to give it a go tonight after missing Tuesday’s win over Mississippi State with an ankle injury.

Your TyTy Washington status update: Available. pic.twitter.com/Zrno73YTLf — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 29, 2022

Both teams need this game for better seeding down the line, and both are experienced squads that know how to play.

Get ready for the action

