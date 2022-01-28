4-star WR Shamar Porter commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats just scored a huge commitment in the 2023 class.

On Friday, 4-star wide receiver Shamar Porter announced his pledge to Kentucky. Porter was offered a scholarship back in November by wide receivers coach Scott Woodward.

Offensive line coach Eric Wolford and offensive coordinator Liam Coen are the lead recruiters.

Porter, hailing from Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tennessee, is ranked 162nd overall, 19th among wide receivers and third in the state of Tennessee. He’s ranked 60th overall, seventh among receivers and second in the Volunteer State via On3.

Before suffering a torn labrum that kept him out of the postseason, the 6-foot-3, 192-pound Porter had recorded 29 catches for 446 yards and six touchdowns during the 2021 season.

Among the other scholarship offers Porter has scored includes Georgia, Penn State, Purdue, Ole Miss, Tennessee, West Virginia and Mississippi State among others.

Porter becomes the second commitment for Kentucky in the 2023 class, joining 3-star safety Ty Bryant.

Anytime you can go into Tennessee and pull away a top recruit like Porter away from the Vols, it’s a major recruiting victory for Mark Stoops and co. It’s also clear Kentucky’s newfound success recruiting big-time receiver prospects will continue into the 2023 class.

Check out some highlights of the newest Wildcat in action.

