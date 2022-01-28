Calipari updates status of injured Wildcats and Shaedon Sharpe

The Kentucky Wildcats have been plagued by the injury bug all season, and things don’t appear to be getting better ahead of their matchup with the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks.

During his Friday meeting with the media, John Calipari revealed that TyTy Washington, Jacob Toppin and Daimion Collins did not practice Thursday.

Calipari added that this isn’t a game to play someone like Washington unless he’s close to 100% healthy, so it’s not looking good for his chances of playing Saturday.

And if you think Washington being out means Shaedon Sharpe could play Saturday, think again.

"If TyTy is not 100% -- this isn't a game that you play a guy at 80%."



Doesn't sound promising for TyTy Washington. https://t.co/W7tSgZzg0D — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 28, 2022

Calipari on the possibility of playing Shaedon Sharpe tomorrow, if guys are out: "I'd rather not right now." Thinks he needs more time to elevate the intensity and fight he brings to the court. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) January 28, 2022

Assistant coach Orlando Antigua continues to miss practice as well after being a COVID close contact.

Washington suffered an ankle injury last Saturday in a loss to Auburn, then missed Tuesday’s overtime win over Mississippi State.

Toppin suffered an ankle injury against Mississippi State but did eventually return to the game.

It’s unclear what the issue with Collins is. He’s been playing sparingly anyhow, though you’d like to have as may bodies as possible against a team like Kansas, especially if Toppin and Washington are out.

As for Sharpe, it was always highly unlikely he was going to make his debut in a game like this on the road in front of one of the toughest environments in any sport.

