Friday Headlines: Kentucky Football’s Last Step Edition

There’s a fine line between contending for a quality bowl game and contending for the College Football Playoff. Several teams struggle to even come close to getting over that hump. Can the Kentucky Wildcats take such a stride this coming fall?

Mike Stoops, Kentucky’s new Inside Linebackers Coach and brother of head coach Mark Stoops, has experienced the taste of winning national titles during multiple coaching stops. His time at Oklahoma as well as Alabama was certainly well-spent. Now, with Stoops joining his brother at Kentucky, he’s ready to see if Kentucky can get over that hump.

Dick Gabriel had Stoops on BBN Radio this past Monday and the newly added coach didn’t hold back in what he believes this team can potentially put together under his brother’s leadership.

“Taking that last step for a program like Kentucky is always the hardest one. We developed programs — whether we were together at Arizona or at Oklahoma when we developed that one — it takes great chemistry, great work ethic and great players. We feel like we’re on the verge of something special, but you have to stay at it 365 days a year. Certainly the players are the biggest component.”

With so many players recently announcing their return for one final season, it sounds like Kentucky is as all-in as they’ve ever been in recent years.

“Mark has really established himself in his field and defensively we’ve really established ourselves here under Coach White. It’s just a better timing for all parties involved. We’ll see if we can get this thing to continue to grow.”

What are your expectations for this coming fall? There are still some pieces that could alter Kentucky’s direction, but the Wildcats appear to be doing all of the right things to improve even further. Will it be enough to get over that next hump?

