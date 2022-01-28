Kentucky well represented in updated 247 Sports Football rankings

The class of 2022 football rankings are now at their final stages.

With the completion of all-star games, and even some players already on their college campuses, recruiting services are rolling out their final rankings for the class. With that comes excitement and on the flip-side anger from fanbases on where their signees rank.

Earlier today 247 Sports updated their rankings for the class of 2022, and the Kentucky Wildcats are well represented in the final Top 247 update.

The class in total features 19 commitments and breaks a school record for having five players listed in the final rankings.

Headlined by five-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin at No. 32, he becomes the third-highest ranked recruit according to 247 Sports to sign with the Cats in the Mark Stoops era. Only in front of him are class of 2016 five-star Landon Young (No. 12) and class of 2014 five-star Matt Elam (No. 21).

Goodwin is also joined by Barion Brown, Alex Afari, Tyreese Fearbry, and Deone Walker in the top-250 of the class.

Keaten Wade and Dane Key were previously in the Top247 rankings, but fell out in the latest update.

This recruiting class has been talked about as being one of the best in school history, and the numbers back it up. For Kentucky to take next step as a program it starts on the recruiting trail, and this staff has shown the ability to bring in top-talent from around the country. If the staff can keep this up, the contention window could stay open longer than many expected.

KENTUCKY WILDCATS IN TOP247 RANKINGS