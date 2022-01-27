Miami interested in Liam Coen, per report

Another Kentucky football assistant coach has found has name attached to another job.

After Mark Stoops and Brad White were pursued by LSU this offseason, offensive coordinator Liam Coen’s name has been circulated for an opening.

According to Canes Access and 247 Canes, Coen is a name to know for the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach opening under Mario Cristobal with the Miami Hurricanes.

UPDATE: A name to know in Miami's OC search is Kentucky OC/QB Coach Liam Coen, per @247Canes. Coen was a member of LA Rams HC Sean McVay's staff from 2018 to 2020, before joining Kentucky this past season. pic.twitter.com/Cz4DtMtq0t — Canes Access (@CanesAccess) January 27, 2022

The 36-year-old came to Lexington last offseason after spending three season in Los Angeles with the Rams learning under Sean McVay. If you look around the NFL and now even college, coaches from the McVay tree are hot names, as they have learned under one of the best young offensive minds in the game.

Coen at Kentucky is just another example of the success coaches from that tree have had.

This past season at UK, Coen took an offense among the worst in any Power 5 league in 2020 to 35th in the country in scoring offense and 45th in total offense this season. He also received a nice raise from UK, paying him over $1 million dollars a year for the remainder of his current contract.

Coen has long been seen as a guy that will return to the NFL in the coming years, while a college head-coaching job isn’t out of the question either, so a move to another university as an offensive coordinator would be a shock, especially somewhere like Miami that isn’t close to being the same job it once was.

We will keep you posted if any more info comes out regarding Miami’s interest in Coen.