Bleav in Kentucky talks UK injury bug, Chris Mack, Shaedon Sharpe and more

On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy welcomed on our own Jamie Boggs to chat about what’s been going on in the state of Kentucky this week, including:

UK survives Mississippi State and remains unbeaten at home.

Chris Mack and the Louisville Cardinals part ways.

UK’s injury bug.

Is Shaedon Sharpe really about to play for UK?

The Harlan County roots of Boggs and Hardy.

