Thursday Headlines: Lance Ware Edition

With a culture of one-and-done that has been built for high-level recruits at Kentucky. Lance Ware doesn’t exactly fit that mold, but the role and path that Ware is carving out for himself is one that should put him on the path to success.

Ware, a former top 40 recruit, hasn’t put up big numbers in his time at Kentucky, but the sophomore forward has shown the ability to come in and contribute when his number is called as he develops in Lexington.

John Calipari has sung the praises of Ware all season, who has become known as a guy who will do the small things on the court, whether it’s defend, set screens, or rebound, while also being a leader off the court.

And while his on-court production isn't placing him on first-round mock drafts, Ware seems to be following in the plan that he had when he committed to Kentucky, if you ask his high school coach.

“Lance is my guy, we talk twice, three times a week. He’s doing great,” Ware’s High School Coach Rick Brunson told KSR at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, MA last week. “He’s doing good, just has to stay focused and work hard. I told you guys, he’s a four-year player. Kentucky is used to having one-and-dones, that’s not who he is. We’re proud of him.”

There is certainly a lot of potential from Ware, and you can see improvement on the court from his freshman season to now. Ware’s time to shine will come, but for now, he’s producing in his role and thriving, while enjoying the moment he’s in.

It’s really refreshing to see.

If you love the fire Lance brings to the court, watch him when he’s on the bench. His passion, his energy…that’s who we are.



He brings juice to his teammates in pregame locker room, at halftime and on court. If someone needs to be picked up, Lance is the guy. Special dude. https://t.co/OiJSmRz3KT — TJ Beisner (@tjbeisner) January 27, 2022

Love to have players like that on the team.

