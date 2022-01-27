Kavosiey Smoke is back

The Kentucky Wildcats have had a lot of good news this offseason with the caliber of players deciding to return and transfer in.

That continued this week, as running back Kavosiey Smoke has announced his return to Kentucky.

“RUN IT BACK!!” Smoke announced on Instagram.

Smoke had his second-best year as a Wildcat in 2021, carrying the ball 81 times for 406 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He also added one reception for 17 yards.

The play many will remember Smoke for this season was his pancake block against Florida that helped spring Wan’Dale Robinson for a touchdown in the 20-13 win, Kentucky’s first victory at home over the Gators in over three decades.

For his career, Smoke has 233 runs for 1,296 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Through the air, he’s added eight grabs for 68 yards.

Heading into next season, Kentucky’s running back room will remain very deep with some extremely talented backs that include Smoke, Chris Rodriguez, Jutahn McClain and La’Vell Wright.

With Rodriguez returning for another season, that means Smoke will challenge for the backup role in the Cats’ backfield, though he figures to get a good amount of touches each game as long as he stays healthy, Injuries have hampered him throughout his career, so becoming more durable will be a key improvement to make for next season.

